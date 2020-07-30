US to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany

5370537724001

The US military has unveiled plans to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany following a decision by President Donald Trump but says it will keep nearly half of them in Europe.

Trump announced his intention last month to cut the 36,000-strong US troop contingent in Germany to 25,000, faulting the close US ally for failing to meet NATO's defence spending target and accusing it of taking advantage of the United States on trade.