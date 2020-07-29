World

India virus case numbers top 1.5 million

By AAP Newswire

India has exceeded 1.5 million COVID-19 cases, more than half a million of them in the last 12 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The south Asian country remains the most affected nation in Asia and the third-most severely hit in the world by the novel coronavirus after the United States and Brazil.

Data from the Ministry revealed that 12,459 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,531,669, including 34,193 deaths, 768 of them between Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the infection curve still out of control, the country with the world's second-largest population - around 1.3 billion - has added more than half a million cases since July 17, when the country crossed one million infections.

India recorded its first 0.5 million confirmed cases in early June, when the country had begun to progressively lift the lockdown measures as the economy had come to a grinding halt.

Despite the large number of cases, the government has continued to emphasise on the low mortality rate - around 15 deaths per million inhabitants -, a recovery rate of 64.5 per cent with more than 988,000 patients who have overcome the disease, and its PCR testing strategy.

According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), so far 17.7 million tests have been conducted, and more than 400,000 tests are being carried out everyday.

The government will have to decide whether to further ease restrictions on activities and places that involve large gatherings, such as theatres, gymnasiums or the metro, or extend them further into August.

