World

Mass floods in Japan after record rain

By AAP Newswire

Heavy rain in Japan - AAP

1 of 1

Tens of thousands of people in northeastern Japan have been told to evacuate their homes as record-breaking rains triggered major flooding, authorities said.

Heavy rains caused the Mogami River to overflow its banks in the prefecture of Yamagata, inundating houses and roads, video footage showed.

"In the village of Okura, 540 people have been left isolated due to landslides," government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

Local residents were on Wednesday trying to shelter and keep social distance at the same time amid fears of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No deaths and no missing were reported in Yamagata, local officials said, while a woman in her 90s was reportedly injured.

The city of Nagai had received a rainfall of 205mm in the 24 hours until early Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The weather agency warned of flooding, mudslides and swollen rivers as a seasonal rainy front brought record rainfall in the northeast and the southern island of Kyushu.

Rainfall of up to 100mm was forecast for northern Kyushu, 60mm for the Kanto region, including Tokyo, and 40mm for the northeast by Thursday morning, the agency said.

Earlier this month, torrential rains battered Kyushu, causing major flooding and dozens of landslides and killing more than 70 people.

Latest articles

National

Stricter gym rules as NSW on ‘knife-edge’

NSW health authorities are concerned about an increase in COVID-19 cases in densely populated eastern Sydney suburbs, while gyms will face tighter restrictions.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney BLM rally shut down by police

A Black Lives Matter rally has been shut down by police before it began in Sydney before a petition with 100,000 signatures was delivered to parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Rehab clinic allegedly manufactured meth

A man has been denied bail, charged with drug trafficking linked to a Melbourne rehab centre allegedly moonlighting as a meth lab.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Malaysia’s ex-PM to serve 12 years in jail

After being found guilty on seven corruption charges, former Malaysian leader Najib Razak will serve concurrent sentences in jail.

AAP Newswire
World

China succesfully launches probe to Mars

The unmanned probe launched by China is expected to arrive at Mars in February, when it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will respond to mission closure

China’s foreign ministry has described the order to close its consulate in Houston as “tearing down the friendly bridge between the people of China and the US”.

AAP Newswire