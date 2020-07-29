HK on verge of large coronavirus outbreak

5370537724001

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has warned the city is on the brink of a large-scale outbreak of the coronavirus and is urging people to stay indoors as much as possible as strict new measures to curb the disease's spread take effect.

The new regulations starting on Wednesday ban gatherings of more than two people, close dining in restaurants and make the wearing of face masks mandatory in public places, including outdoors. These are the toughest measures introduced in the city since the outbreak.