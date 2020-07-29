World

Worst US virus outbreaks peaking: Fauci

By AAP Newswire

Pedestrian in Boston - AAP

1 of 1

A coronavirus surge in Florida, California and a handful of other hard-hit states could be peaking while other parts of the country may be on the cusp of growing outbreaks, the top US infectious diseases official says.

A spike in cases in Florida, along with Texas, Arizona and California this month has overwhelmed hospitals, forced a U-turn on steps to reopen economies and stoked fears that US efforts to control the outbreak are sputtering.

"They may be cresting and coming back down," Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC's Good Morning America program regarding the state of the outbreak in several Sunbelt states.

Fauci said there was a "very early indication" that the percentage of coronavirus tests that were positive was starting to rise in other states, such as Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky.

"That's a surefire sign that you've got to be careful."

He urged the states with rising positivity rates to act quickly now to prevent a surge and other states to reopen carefully following guidelines established by US officials and health experts.

The number of people in the United States who have died of COVID-19 rose to 148,446 on Monday, with more than 4.3 million confirmed cases, according to the latest Reuters tally.

Florida had 191 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day increase since the start of the epidemic, its state health department reported on Tuesday.

Texas became the fourth state with more than 400,000 total cases, joining California, Florida and New York in the grim club.

But in a glimmer of hope, Texas' current hospitalisations due to COVID-19 fell on Monday, according to its state health department.

Latest articles

National

Senator and a staffer visited virus diners

Senator Hollie Hughes has been told by NSW Health to monitor for coronavirus symptoms after she visited a restaurant in Sydney’s east.

AAP Newswire
National

New Aussie fly species named ‘Deadpool’

The CSIRO has named more than 160 new species, including a fly named “Deadpool” after the Marvel comic character, in the past year.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney BLM rally shut down by police

A Black Lives Matter rally has been shut down by police before it began in Sydney before a petition with 100,000 signatures was delivered to parliament.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Malaysia’s ex-PM to serve 12 years in jail

After being found guilty on seven corruption charges, former Malaysian leader Najib Razak will serve concurrent sentences in jail.

AAP Newswire
World

China succesfully launches probe to Mars

The unmanned probe launched by China is expected to arrive at Mars in February, when it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will respond to mission closure

China’s foreign ministry has described the order to close its consulate in Houston as “tearing down the friendly bridge between the people of China and the US”.

AAP Newswire