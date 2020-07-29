Worst US virus outbreaks peaking: Fauci

A coronavirus surge in Florida, California and a handful of other hard-hit states could be peaking while other parts of the country may be on the cusp of growing outbreaks, the top US infectious diseases official says.

A spike in cases in Florida, along with Texas, Arizona and California this month has overwhelmed hospitals, forced a U-turn on steps to reopen economies and stoked fears that US efforts to control the outbreak are sputtering.

"They may be cresting and coming back down," Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC's Good Morning America program regarding the state of the outbreak in several Sunbelt states.

Fauci said there was a "very early indication" that the percentage of coronavirus tests that were positive was starting to rise in other states, such as Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky.

"That's a surefire sign that you've got to be careful."

He urged the states with rising positivity rates to act quickly now to prevent a surge and other states to reopen carefully following guidelines established by US officials and health experts.

The number of people in the United States who have died of COVID-19 rose to 148,446 on Monday, with more than 4.3 million confirmed cases, according to the latest Reuters tally.

Florida had 191 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day increase since the start of the epidemic, its state health department reported on Tuesday.

Texas became the fourth state with more than 400,000 total cases, joining California, Florida and New York in the grim club.

But in a glimmer of hope, Texas' current hospitalisations due to COVID-19 fell on Monday, according to its state health department.