US virus deaths pass 1200

By AAP Newswire

US deaths from the coronavirus have risen by more than 1200, the biggest one-day increase since May, according to a Reuters tally.

California and Florida, two of the most populous states, reported a one-day record spike in deaths on Tuesday, together accounting for 362 of the 1227 new deaths.

Arkansas, Montana and Oregon also had one-day record increases in COVID-19 fatalities.

Tuesday's surge in deaths comes on top of US deaths rising on a weekly basis for three weeks in a row. Last week, fatalities increased by over 1000 for four days in a row.

A spike in infections in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas this month has overwhelmed hospitals. The rise has forced states to make a U-turn on reopening economies that were restricted by lockdowns in March and April to slow the spread of the virus.

The United States has lost nearly 150,000 people in total since the virus was first detected in the country in January, the highest number in the world.

Of the 20 countries with the biggest outbreak, the United States ranks sixth for deaths per capita, at 4.5 fatalities per 10,000 people. It is exceeded by the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru and Chile.

