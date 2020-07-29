World

US virus death toll approaching 150,000

By AAP Newswire

US deaths from the novel coronavirus are approaching 150,000, the highest level in the world and rising by 10,000 in 11 days, according to a Reuters tally.

This is the fastest increase in fatalities since the United States went from 100,000 cases to 110,000 in 11 days in early June, according to the tally.

Nationally, COVID-19 deaths have risen for three consecutive weeks while the number of new cases week-over-week recently fell for the first time since June.

A spike in infections in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas this month has overwhelmed hospitals.

The rise has forced states to make a U-turn on reopening economies that were restricted by lockdowns in March and April to slow the spread of the virus.

Texas leads the nation with nearly 4000 deaths so far this month, followed by Florida with 2690 and California, the most populous state, with 2500.

The Texas figure includes a backlog of hundreds of deaths after the state changed the way it counted fatalities.

While deaths have rapidly risen in July in these three states, New York and New Jersey still lead the nation in total lives lost and for deaths per capita, according to a Reuters tally.

Of the 20 countries with the biggest outbreaks, the United States ranks sixth for deaths per capita, at 4.5 fatalities per 10,000 people.

It is exceeded by the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru and Chile.

