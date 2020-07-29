World

US hails Aussies for not ‘bowing’ to China

By AAP Newswire

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Minister Marise Payne - AAP



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has commended Australia for standing up to China despite "intense continued, coercive pressure from the Chinese Communist Party to bow to Beijing's wishes".

Mr Pompeo and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper met with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds on Tuesday in Washington DC for the annual Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations.

"We started this morning by talking at length about the Chinese Communist Party's malign activity in the Indo-Pacific region, and indeed all around the world," Mr Pompeo said.

"The United States commends the Morrison government for standing up for democratic values and the rule of law despite intense, continued coercive pressure from the Chinese Communist Party to bow to Beijing's wishes."

"It is unacceptable for Beijing to use exports, or student fees as a cudgel against Australia.

"We stand with our Australian friends."

