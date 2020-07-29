World

Ex-Malaysian PM to appeal guilty verdict

By AAP Newswire

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak says he will appeal a guilty verdict and a 12-year jail sentence against him over corruption charges related to a multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

"I am surely not satisfied with the result," Najib told reporters on Tuesday, adding that an appeal would be filed as soon as possible.

"This is definitely not the end of the world because there's a process of appeal and we hope that we would be successful then," Najib said.

