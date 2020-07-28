World

China suspends HK extradition agreements

By AAP Newswire

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin - AAP

1 of 1

China has suspended Hong Kong's extradition treaty with Australia, UK and Canada in a tit-for-tat response to similar moves by those countries.

Australia had suspended its extradition agreement with Hong Kong earlier in July as a response to China's imposition of new security laws on the territory.

The UK suspended its treaty "immediately and indefinitely" on July 20 due to concerns the controversial legislation imposed could allow cases to be transferred to mainland China.

Beijing has retaliated in similar terms.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the actions by Australia, the UK, and Canada in relation to the Hong Kong special administrative region (SAR) constituted "gross interference in China's internal affairs and severe violation of international law and basic norms of international relations".

Attacking the "wrong move" by the three countries, he added: "China has decided that the Hong Kong SAR will suspend its agreements on surrendering fugitive offenders and on mutual assistance in criminal matters with Canada, Australia and the UK."

Beijing's response came as New Zealand joined its allies in suspending extradition arrangements with Hong Kong.

Foreign minister Winston Peters said: "New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong's criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China."

Latest articles

News

Flood of protest over drainage

RESIDENTS could be left in deep water – literally – after Campaspe Shire council declined to discuss the controversial South Boundary Rd drainage scheme at its July meeting. Instead councillors opted to leave the paperwork on the table until...

Lachlan Durling
News

Georgina’s damaged in blaze

A fire in the early hours of Sunday morning has caused damage to popular Benalla eatery Georgina’s Restaurant on Bridge St. Investigators, who were only able to enter the building about 9am Sunday morning after the it was confirmed to be safe...

Benalla Ensign
World News

Zuckerberg resists efforts for regulation

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has been able to resist committing to regulation of the social network, at a testimony to the US Congress.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Ukraine police free hostages from bus

A hostage drama in western Ukraine has ended without casualties after police arrested a gunman who had held 13 people on a bus.

AAP Newswire
World

China succesfully launches probe to Mars

The unmanned probe launched by China is expected to arrive at Mars in February, when it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.

AAP Newswire
World

Malaysia’s ex-PM to serve 12 years in jail

After being found guilty on seven corruption charges, former Malaysian leader Najib Razak will serve concurrent sentences in jail.

AAP Newswire