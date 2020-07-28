World

NZ severs Hong Kong extradition treaty

By AAP Newswire

Winston Peters says Hong Kong's new security law deeply concerns NZ. - AAP

New Zealand is pausing its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, following in the footsteps of allies Australia and the United Kingdom.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the passage of China's controversial national security legislation had eroded the rule of law in the territory and "deeply concerned" New Zealand.

"New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong's criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China," Mr Peters said on Tuesday.

"If China in future shows adherence to the 'one country, two systems' framework then we could reconsider this decision."

The decision means every member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance - Australia, Canada, the UK, the US and New Zealand - has taken the extradition shift.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the national security laws, which give China overarching controls over freedom of association and freedom of speech in Hong Kong, "didn't sit well with New Zealand's principles".

"We would not wish to see anyone potentially up for extradition," she said.

Asked whether New Zealand would see pushback as a result, Ms Ardern said New Zealand had "a mature relationship with China".

"We take the same approach to our relationship we always have. We've been very consistent. We'll be open where there are areas where we have to adjust our position," she said.

"This is a clear one for us based on New Zealand's principles."

Mr Peters said New Zealand was reviewing its overall relationship with the former British-controlled territory.

New Zealand has also updated its travel advice for Hong Kong, though due to COVID-19 the government is currently asking Kiwis not to travel overseas and to safely shelter in place wherever they are in the world.

