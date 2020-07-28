Former Malaysian PM Najib faces judge

5370537724001

A Malaysian judge says the defence team of former prime minister Najib Razak failed to raise reasonable doubt on a charge of abuse of power in the first graft trial linked to scandal-tainted state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

When reading out his judgment in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, high court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali did not spell out a verdict.