Former Malaysian PM Najib faces judge

Former Malaysian PM Najib faces judgeBy AAP Newswire
A Malaysian judge says the defence team of former prime minister Najib Razak failed to raise reasonable doubt on a charge of abuse of power in the first graft trial linked to scandal-tainted state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
When reading out his judgment in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, high court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali did not spell out a verdict.
But he said Najib's lawyers had failed in "rebutting the presumption on the balance of probabilites or raising reasonable doubt" on the charge of abuse of power.
Najib faces seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power for allegedly illegally receiving nearly $US10 million from former 1MDB unit SRC International. He has pleaded not guilty.