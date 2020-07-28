World

Former Malaysian PM Najib faces judge

By AAP Newswire

Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak arrives at court. - AAP

1 of 1

A Malaysian judge says the defence team of former prime minister Najib Razak failed to raise reasonable doubt on a charge of abuse of power in the first graft trial linked to scandal-tainted state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

When reading out his judgment in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, high court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali did not spell out a verdict.

But he said Najib's lawyers had failed in "rebutting the presumption on the balance of probabilites or raising reasonable doubt" on the charge of abuse of power.

Najib faces seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power for allegedly illegally receiving nearly $US10 million from former 1MDB unit SRC International. He has pleaded not guilty.

Latest articles

News

Regional towns unlikely to head to lockdown

Andrew Johnston
News

Gunbower crop a significant find for Illicit Tobacco Taskforce

ALMOST one-fifth of illegal tobacco seized in Victoria in the past year was found in Gunbower. The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and Echuca detectives discovered a multi-million-dollar illegal tobacco operation in May during a raid, described as...

Ivy Jensen
Mama Mayhem

Pretend poo prank prompts payback

IF IT’S not a snake in the hallway, or a bug on the toilet seat that scares the living daylights out of me, it’s a pile of poo on my bed. That is what I was faced with last Wednesday. Carefully positioned on top of my pyjamas; a soft...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

World

Ukraine police free hostages from bus

A hostage drama in western Ukraine has ended without casualties after police arrested a gunman who had held 13 people on a bus.

AAP Newswire
World

China succesfully launches probe to Mars

The unmanned probe launched by China is expected to arrive at Mars in February, when it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will respond to mission closure

China’s foreign ministry has described the order to close its consulate in Houston as “tearing down the friendly bridge between the people of China and the US”.

AAP Newswire