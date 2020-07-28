World

No more war thanks to nuclear arms: Kim

By AAP Newswire

Kim Jong-un says North Korea's nuclear weapons guarantee its safety. - AAP

1 of 1

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says there will be no more war as the country's nuclear weapons guarantee its safety and future despite unabated outside pressure and military threats, state media says.

Kim made the remarks as he celebrated the 67th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, which fell on July 27, with a reception for veterans, the official KCNA news agency said.

The country developed nuclear weapons to win "absolute strength" to stave off another armed conflict, Kim said in a speech carried by KCNA, emphasising the defensive nature of the programs.

"Now we are capable of defending ourselves in the face of any form of high intensity pressure and military threats from imperialist and hostile forces," he said.

"Thanks to our reliable and effective self-defensive nuclear deterrent, there will no longer be war, and our country's safety and future will be firmly guaranteed forever."

The speech came amid stalled talks aimed at dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs in exchange for sanctions relief from Washington.

Kim and US President Donald Trump met for the first time in 2018 in Singapore, raising hopes for a negotiated end to North Korea's nuclear threats. But their second summit, in 2019 in Vietnam, and subsequent working-level meetings fell apart.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

New mark for Pike before spring campaign

William Pike has created an Australian riding record but the leading Perth jockey now wants to be a big player in Melbourne during the spring carnival.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Purton prepares for HK life after Moore

Zac Purton says the return of Australian trainer David Hayes might hold the key to a successful defence of his Hong Kong champion jockey title next season.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Premierships record in sights of Williams

With his ninth Victorian metropolitan jockeys’ premiership secured this season, Craig Williams has moved to within two of equalling the record for most titles.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Ukraine police free hostages from bus

A hostage drama in western Ukraine has ended without casualties after police arrested a gunman who had held 13 people on a bus.

AAP Newswire
World

China succesfully launches probe to Mars

The unmanned probe launched by China is expected to arrive at Mars in February, when it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will respond to mission closure

China’s foreign ministry has described the order to close its consulate in Houston as “tearing down the friendly bridge between the people of China and the US”.

AAP Newswire