World

Trump challenges subpoena for tax returns

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump has challenged a subpoena for his tax returns. - AAP

1 of 1

President Donald Trump has filed a new challenge to the Manhattan District Attorney's subpoena for his tax returns, weeks after the US Supreme Court said the president was not immune from state criminal probes.

In a second amended complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Trump's lawyers argued that the subpoena was "wildly overbroad" and was issued in "bad faith" and amounts to "harassment."

Trump, who is seeking re-election on November 3, has fought to keep his tax returns secret.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance subpoenaed Trump's accounting firm for eight years of his business and personal returns and other documents as part of a criminal investigation involving Trump and the Trump Organisation, his family's real estate business.

Carey Dunne, general counsel for Vance, on July 16 warned US District Court Judge Victor Marrero against allowing Trump to delay long enough to get beyond statutes of limitations.

Trump filed suit last year to block Vance from getting his records, arguing the subpoena was invalid. On July 9, the Supreme Court in a 7-2 vote rejected his argument that he was immune from state criminal probes while in the White House. .

The high court said, however, that Trump could challenge the subpoena on other grounds.

Vance's office noted in a filing this month that the judge had previously rejected Trump's claims that the subpoena was in bad faith, intended to harass or impair his presidential duties.

Vance's investigation began after reports that Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen paid pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels $US130,000 ($A182,915) to buy her silence before the 2016 election about sexual encounters with Trump, which he has denied.

Even if Vance prevails, grand jury secrecy rules make it unlikely Trump's financial records will become public soon. But that could change if charges are filed against other defendants.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

New mark for Pike before spring campaign

William Pike has created an Australian riding record but the leading Perth jockey now wants to be a big player in Melbourne during the spring carnival.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Purton prepares for HK life after Moore

Zac Purton says the return of Australian trainer David Hayes might hold the key to a successful defence of his Hong Kong champion jockey title next season.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Premierships record in sights of Williams

With his ninth Victorian metropolitan jockeys’ premiership secured this season, Craig Williams has moved to within two of equalling the record for most titles.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Ukraine police free hostages from bus

A hostage drama in western Ukraine has ended without casualties after police arrested a gunman who had held 13 people on a bus.

AAP Newswire
World

China succesfully launches probe to Mars

The unmanned probe launched by China is expected to arrive at Mars in February, when it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will respond to mission closure

China’s foreign ministry has described the order to close its consulate in Houston as “tearing down the friendly bridge between the people of China and the US”.

AAP Newswire