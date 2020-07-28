World

Philippine leader eyes drugs death penalty

By AAP Newswire

Filipinos watch President Rodrigo Duterte speech on TV - AAP

1 of 1

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has urged Congress to swiftly pass a law that would revive the death penalty for crimes related to illegal drugs.

"I reiterate the swift passage of a law reviving the death penalty by lethal injection for crimes specified under the comprehensive dangerous drugs act," he said in his annual state-of-the-nation address in Congress.

"This law will not only help us deter criminality but also save our children from the dangers posed by illegal and dangerous drugs," he added.

Duterte has previously asked legislators to reinstate the death penalty and, while the House of Representatives has in the past approved the proposal, the bill was not subsequently passed in the Senate.

The Philippines was the first Asian country to abolish the death penalty in 1987 before restoring it in 1993 for crimes such as murder, child rape and kidnapping.

It was again abolished in 2006.

The United Nations' Commission on Human Rights said the call to reinstate the death penalty conflicts with international treaties that the Philippines has ratified after the punishment was abolished.

"Bringing back the death penalty will be a breach of international law," said Jacqueline Ann De Guia, a spokeswoman for the commission.

"We too believe that crimes must be punished. But the call for justice should not result (in) further violations of human rights, especially the right to life," she added.

Latest articles

Rugby

Why the NRL wants Phil Gould at Moore Park

If the NRL has its way, dual premiership-winning coach Phil Gould will soon be in charge of ‘special projects’ at Rugby League Central in Sydney’s Moore Park.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Friend defends Roosters’ salary sombrero

Sydney Roosters’ culture is why some players are willing to take less money to play for the NRL heavyweights, according to co-captain Jake Friend.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Cowboys’ McGuire to fight one-game NRL ban

North Queensland forward Josh McGuire will attempt to overturn a grade-one dangerous contact charge at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Ukraine police free hostages from bus

A hostage drama in western Ukraine has ended without casualties after police arrested a gunman who had held 13 people on a bus.

AAP Newswire
World

China succesfully launches probe to Mars

The unmanned probe launched by China is expected to arrive at Mars in February, when it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will respond to mission closure

China’s foreign ministry has described the order to close its consulate in Houston as “tearing down the friendly bridge between the people of China and the US”.

AAP Newswire