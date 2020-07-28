World

Germany mandates tests for some travellers

By AAP Newswire

Helge Braun - AAP

1 of 1

Travellers returning to Germany from areas that are currently high risk for the coronavirus are to be compulsorily tested in future, Health Minister Jens Spahn says.

Spahn said he would make use of his powers to "impose an obligation to test" for those arriving from high-risk areas amid reports of a rising number of cases in traditional German summer holiday destinations.

The tests will be free of charge.

"We have to prevent those returning from abroad from infecting others and releasing a fresh chain of infections," Spahn said.

Voluntary testing has been available at several German airports since the weekend.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff appealed to the public to adhere to social distancing and hygiene measures as the number of cases in Germany ticked up.

"We have done well in the crisis so far but it all comes down to acting now if we want to also get through the crisis in autumn and winter," Helge Braun said at a press conference.

Braun stressed that it was still important to keep the recommended 1.5 metres' distance from others.

He also urged people to observe good hygiene, including by frequently washing their hands, airing indoor spaces and wearing a mask when necessary.

Masks are mandatory in shops and on public transport in Germany.

Braun's comments came as regional outbreaks re-emerged in Germany, including on a farm in Mamming where 174 workers recently tested positive for the virus.

The number of new daily cases ticked above 800 at the end of last week in Germany, causing alarm after the country had largely brought the infection rate under control.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 205,609 people have tested positive for the virus.

Braun said the goal was to bring that number back down to below 500.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

New mark for Pike before spring campaign

William Pike has created an Australian riding record but the leading Perth jockey now wants to be a big player in Melbourne during the spring carnival.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Purton prepares for HK life after Moore

Zac Purton says the return of Australian trainer David Hayes might hold the key to a successful defence of his Hong Kong champion jockey title next season.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Premierships record in sights of Williams

With his ninth Victorian metropolitan jockeys’ premiership secured this season, Craig Williams has moved to within two of equalling the record for most titles.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Ukraine police free hostages from bus

A hostage drama in western Ukraine has ended without casualties after police arrested a gunman who had held 13 people on a bus.

AAP Newswire
World

China succesfully launches probe to Mars

The unmanned probe launched by China is expected to arrive at Mars in February, when it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will respond to mission closure

China’s foreign ministry has described the order to close its consulate in Houston as “tearing down the friendly bridge between the people of China and the US”.

AAP Newswire