New Assange indictment yet to be served

By AAP Newswire

BRITAIN JULIAN ASSANGE EXTRADITION TRIAL - AAP

A second superseding US government indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is still yet to be served to a British court.

The 49-year-old did not appear for the call-over hearing at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Monday.

He hasn't been seen in court since April 7.

The Australian is fighting extradition to the US to face 17 charges of violating the US Espionage Act and one of conspiring to commit computer intrusion.

The US added fresh allegations to his indictment last month, but Judge Baraitser is yet to be formally served with the documents that could affect his extradition hearing starting on September 7.

"As it stands no further superseding indictment is before this court," she said.

Prosecution barrister Joel Smith countered that it had been disclosed to defence lawyers.

"It has only been disclosed to the court via email from the defence but not formally," Baraitser replied.

"This court isn't seized with this issue at all".

The judge said as the new substances of the case weren't being discussed, Assange didn't need to appear via videolink from Belmarsh prison.

Last month she ordered him to appear unless he had a medical reason not to.

Defence barrister Edward Fitzgerald told the court that his team's skeleton arguments would likely be submitted one day later, on August 26, ahead of his extradition hearing starting on September 7.

The Australian is accused of publishing thousands of secret US diplomatic and military files, some of which revealed alleged war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He is also accused of trying to recruit hackers to provide WikiLeaks with classified US information.

The charges carry a total sentence of 175 years imprisonment.

The hearing continues.

