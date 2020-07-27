World

Briefcase cake for Ardern’s 40th birthday

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has celebrated her 40th birthday in modest fashion, enjoying some down time with family before she gears up for an election campaign.

Ms Ardern said she began her fifth decade on Sunday with "a bit of cake and a bit of quiet time" with fiance Clarke Gayford and two-year-old daughter Neve.

Mr Gayford took to Instagram to write a short birthday message to his partner.

"Happy Birthday today to my favourite achiever in the whole wide world, someone, who despite everything on her plate, still finds time to squeeze lots of fun, love and happiness into our wee family unit," he wrote.

"The. Best. xx"

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was one of her international counterparts to send well wishes.

On her return to the office on Monday, Wellington's iconic executive building known as The Beehive, Ms Ardern was presented with a cake shaped like her parliamentary briefcase she takes home each night.

Ms Ardern said "an edible one made for a very nice change" from the briefcase full of reading.

"It was fantastic. Heavy on the fondant, as you can imagine," she said.

It is not the first cake Ms Ardern has shared on Instagram.

Last month, she posted a picture of a piano cake taken from the iconic Australian Women's Weekly Birthday Cake Book that she created for Neve's second birthday.

Ms Ardern, who remains sky-high in the polls ahead of a September 19 election, said she spent her birthday "like everyone else" before correcting herself.

"That's actually not true," she said.

"Not like everyone else. I don't think anyone else probably reads Cabinet papers on their birthday. But I did."

In Wellington, a local street artist known for creating Lego-style images also unveiled a picture of Ms Ardern in brick-head form.

The Lego-ised prime ministerial image is taking its place on a suburban Gracefield wall, alongside pictures of superheroes and a Muslim woman, painted on the anniversary of the March 15 mosque shootings.

