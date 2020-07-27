Police and protesters clash in US

A protest against police violence in Austin, Texas, turned deadly when a witness says the driver of a car that drove through a crowd of marchers opened fire on an armed demonstrator who approached the vehicle.

Protests also took a violent turn in other US cities over the weekend with demonstrators squaring off against federal agents outside a courthouse in Portland, Oregon, forcing police in Seattle to retreat into a station house and setting fire to vehicles in California and Virginia.

A person was also shot and wounded in Aurora, Colorado, after a car drove through a protest there, authorities said.

The unrest on Saturday and early Sunday stemmed from the weeks of protests over racial injustice and the police treatment of African Americans that flared up after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd, who was handcuffed, died after a white police officer used his knee to pin down Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes while Floyd begged for air.

In the Texas capital of Austin, an armed protester was shot and killed on Saturday night after witnesses say he approached a car that had driven through a march against police violence.

Protester Michael Capochiano told the Austin American-Statesman that the slain protester had a rifle and that the car's driver fired several shots at him before speeding away.

Police said the driver was detained and was cooperating with investigators.

Austin police haven't identified the slain protester but the man's mother said his name was Garrett Foster, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Sheila Foster said her son was pushing his fiancee's wheelchair across the intersection when the man drove through the march.

In Seattle, police officers retreated into a precinct station early on Sunday, hours after large demonstrations in the city's Capitol Hill neighbourhood.

Rocks, bottles and fireworks were fired at police during the weekend unrest, and police said they arrested at least 45 people for assaults on officers, obstruction and failure to disperse. Twenty-one officers were hurt, most with minor injuries, police said.

In Portland, thousands of people gathered on Saturday evening for another night of protests over Floyd's killing and the presence of federal agents recently sent to the city by President Donald Trump.

Protesters breached a fence surrounding the city's federal courthouse building where the agents have been stationed.

Police declared the situation to be a riot and at around 1.20am they began ordering people to leave the area.

But protesters remained past 2.30am, forming lines across intersections and holding makeshift shields as police patrolled and closed blocks abutting the area. Multiple arrests were made.

In the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colorado, meanwhile, a protester shot and wounded someone after a car drove through a crowd marching on an interstate highway, police said.

The wounded person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Protesters in Oakland, California, set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station, broke windows, spray-painted graffiti, shot fireworks and pointed lasers at officers after a peaceful demonstration on Saturday evening turned to unrest, police said.

In Virginia's capital, Richmond, a truck was torched as several hundred protesters and police faced off late on Saturday during a demonstration of support for the protesters in Portland.

Police used tear gas to disperse the group and five people were arrested and charged with unlawful assembly.