Ceasefire begins in eastern Ukraine

A "complete and all-encompassing ceasefire" has come into effect in eastern Ukraine's conflict zone as of 12am Monday local time, the presidential office in Kiev has announced.

The ceasefire in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions - where pro-Russian separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian army for more than six years - comes after at least two dozen attempts at complete ceasefire failed.

In the lead-up to the ceasefire, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday to discuss a potential solution to the conflict, both governments said.

Both sides used the call to praise the additional efforts to end the fighting, both the Kremlin and Zelensky's office said in statements.

Putin urged Zelensky to commit to existing peace agreements not only with words, but also with actions, the Kremlin said.

Putin raised concerns about recent statements in Ukraine that part of the peace plan would be renegotiated and said Ukraine's decision to hold regional elections later this year contradicts the previous Minsk peace agreements, the statement added.

Kiev is planning to hold regional elections this October across the country, but not in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Putin reiterated the need to implement the agreements of the last Ukraine summit on December 9 in Paris, the statement added.

The call came hours after Pope Francis said on Sunday he was praying that a new ceasefire would finally hold, paving the way for "much-needed and long-awaited" reconciliation.

"While I give thanks for this sign of good will aimed at restoring the much desired peace in that tormented region, I pray that what has been agreed will finally be put into practice," Francis said.

Addressing crowds in St Peter's Square during his Sunday Angelus message, the pontiff stressed the need for "an effective process of disarmament and demining."

"Only in this way it will be possible to rebuild trust and lay the foundations for a reconciliation that is much needed and long awaited by the population," he added.

Some 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict, according to estimates from the United Nations. Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of direct involvement.

The latest ceasefire is considered an important prerequisite for a new Ukrainian crisis summit.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have said they want to bring Putin and Zelensky back together.