World

Biden win to strengthen US-Aust ties: plan

By AAP Newswire

A file image of Joe Biden - AAP

1 of 1

A Joe Biden victory over US President Donald Trump in November's election will lead to America working with Australia and other Asia-Pacific allies rather than encouraging tension, according to a draft copy of the 2020 Democratic Party platform.

Democratic officials are finalising the document ahead of the party's August 17-20 national convention in Milwaukee.

Biden is the party's presumptive presidential nominee.

The 80-page draft attacks Trump's "reckless, politically motivated tariff wars that have punished American workers, antagonised our allies, and benefited our adversaries".

"Rather than denigrate our partners and encourage tensions between our allies, the United States will work to strengthen ties with and between our key allies in the region, including Japan, South Korea, and Australia, and we will work to ensure that our alliances with Thailand and the Philippines live up to the values that our peoples share," the draft platform states.

The draft's Asia-Pacific and trade chapters detail how the Democrats plan to "stand up" to China by working with allies.

During Barack Obama's time in the White House, with Biden as vice-president, the US championed the Trans-Pacific Partnership with Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan and seven other Pacific rim nations.

Trump pulled the US out of the massive free trade agreement on his third day in the White House.

Australia and Japan, refusing to let it die, ensured the TPP survived with 11 members.

The draft platform does not mention the TPP and states new trade deals will not be negotiated "before first investing in American competitiveness at home".

The Trump administration, via Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, last week proposed "a new grouping of like-minded nations, a new alliance of democracies" to challenge China.

The Democrats are offering a similar strategy.

"Democrats believe that if the United States does not work with its allies and partners to shape the terms of global trade, China will shape them for us - and American working families and the middle class will pay the price," the draft continues.

"That's why we will work with our allies to mobilise more than half the world's economy to stand up to China and negotiate from the strongest possible position."

Democrats will also "underscore our global commitment to freedom of navigation and resist the Chinese military's intimidation in the South China Sea".

Latest articles

Sport

New coach, clubrooms and competition

Corowa Cricket Club is entering an exciting period in the club’s history in what will be its first season in the higher Cricket Albury Wodonga (CAW) Provincial competition and in brand new clubrooms at Ball Park. Corowa has also appointed a new...

Robert Muir
Sport

Corowa Golf

Corowa GC Medley Sunday, July 12. No play due to weather. Corowa GC Pro Shop Medley – Tuesday, July 14. Winner with 36 pts Shannon Smith. Runner-up with 34 pts Peter Longmire. Ball Rundown: Darren Hughes 33 pts, Mark Bonetti 32 pts, John Caminito...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
Sport

More locals golfing

Like all towns on the border in NSW, visiting golfer numbers to Corowa have reduced substantially with the global COVID-19 pandemic but there has been some good news. Local golfers who usually head north to reap the Queensland sun has plummeted with...

Robert Muir

MOST POPULAR

World

Ukraine police free hostages from bus

A hostage drama in western Ukraine has ended without casualties after police arrested a gunman who had held 13 people on a bus.

AAP Newswire
World

China succesfully launches probe to Mars

The unmanned probe launched by China is expected to arrive at Mars in February, when it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will respond to mission closure

China’s foreign ministry has described the order to close its consulate in Houston as “tearing down the friendly bridge between the people of China and the US”.

AAP Newswire