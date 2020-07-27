World

Hanna threatens floods in virus-hit Texas

By AAP Newswire

A flooded street in Corpus Christi, Texas - AAP



Hurricane Hanna's winds have lashed the south Texas coast, knocking out power to thousands before being downgraded to a tropical storm.

However the weather system is still threatening flash flooding in an area already badly hit by COVID-19 infections.

Hanna came ashore on Padre Island on Saturday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, and later made a second landfall in Kenedy County, Texas.

More than 283,104 homes and businesses were without electricity by mid-morning on Sunday, according to poweroutage.us.

But some locals took advantage of the wild weather, with Alejandero Carcano, 16, and Jesse Garewal, 18, both residents of Galveston, surfing the high swells whipped up by Hanna.

Weakening as it headed west over land, Hanna was a tropical storm by Sunday morning, with its centre about 65km from McAllen, Texas and about 105km from Monterrey, Mexico, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

At 4am local time, the storm's top sustained winds were around 95km/h, the centre said.

Hanna was forecast to lose more steam as it moved across Texas and northeast Mexico, and on Sunday weather watch officials cancelled the storm surge warning they had issued for the Texas coast.

Hanna still posed a threat, the hurricane centre said, noting it could dump upward of 45cm of rain in the area through Monday.

"This rain will produce, life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small streams, and isolated minor to moderate river flooding," the NHC said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Saturday the storm was especially challenging as it was sweeping through an area of the state that has been the worst hit by the coronavirus.

The Texas area struck by Hanna has struggled to contain outbreaks of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Cases along the state's coast have soared into the tens of thousands.

More than 400 people in Corpus Christi were hospitalised with the illness on Friday, according to city data.

