Labour well on top in NZ election poll

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand Ardern - AAP

Jacinda Ardern has been handed a superb 40th birthday present, with a new poll showing Labour is on track to cruise to victory in this year's New Zealand election.

Ms Ardern's party charted 61 per cent in a Newshub-Reid Research poll announced on Sunday, the same day that Ms Ardern turned 40.

The result is the strongest result on record for Labour.

If replicated at the ballot box on September 19, Labour would be able to govern alone with a sizeable majority in the next parliament.

Conversely, the opposition National party is set to be torched on September 19, recording just 25 per cent support - well down from their 44 per cent result at the 2017 election.

The result is a nightmare for Judith Collins, who was elevated to the opposition leadership a fortnight ago after Todd Muller stepped down less than two months after taking the job.

Ms Collins dismissed the result as a "rogue poll".

"I think we've done very, very well when you consider what we've dealt with in a week and a half," she said.

Ms Ardern said she would not be complacent and Labour would remain "focused on what matters to (voters)".

To ensure parliamentary representation under New Zealand's mixed member proportional system, parties need to win an electorate seat or poll at five per cent.

The prime minister currently leads a coalition government with two minority parties - populist New Zealand First on the right, and the Greens on the left - for power.

On the basis of the Newshub poll, the Greens would scrape in with 5.7 per cent but New Zealand First, the party of deputy prime minister Winston Peters, would be out, polling at just 2.0 per cent.

Libertarians Act are polling at 3.3 per cent.

