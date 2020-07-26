World

China reports 46 new coronavirus cases

By AAP Newswire

A girl wearing a face mask rides a scooter in Beijing - AAP

1 of 1

China has reported 46 cases of the new coronavirus on the mainland, up from 34 cases a day earlier.

Of the new infections on Saturday, 22 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission on Sunday.

Thirteen were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining 11 were imported cases.

China reported two new asymptomatic cases, down from 74 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,830 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4634.

Latest articles

News

Doggy daycare and feline fun at Shepparton Boarding Kennels and Cattery

When you head away on holiday, your pets often cop a pretty stiff spell. Palmed off to a neighbour with no toys, no owner and no mates — that’s no fun. So, what is the solution? Shepparton Boarding Kennels and Cattery, of course. Cats...

Liam Nash
News

Multi-million-dollar contract for road stabilisation

Greater Shepparton City Council will enter a two-year ‘payment-on-completion’ contract for a new road stabilisation contract. The contract has two extension options, which, if agreed upon, would total a five-year contract estimated to be...

James Bennett
News

Stations team up after theft, fire

The Greater Shepparton community is being called on to support a radiothon held by One FM and Seymour FM. The radio stations are teaming up on Sunday to raise funds for the replacement of Seymour FM’s transmission facility, which was subject...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

World

Ukraine police free hostages from bus

A hostage drama in western Ukraine has ended without casualties after police arrested a gunman who had held 13 people on a bus.

AAP Newswire
World

China succesfully launches probe to Mars

The unmanned probe launched by China is expected to arrive at Mars in February, when it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will respond to mission closure

China’s foreign ministry has described the order to close its consulate in Houston as “tearing down the friendly bridge between the people of China and the US”.

AAP Newswire