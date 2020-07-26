World

Kanye boasts he can beat Trump and Biden

By AAP Newswire

Kanye West is still in with his potential future first lady.

In an active day on social media, the 43-year-old hip-hop star offered a mea culpa to Kim Kardashian mere hours after proclaiming he could still win the presidency.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," tweeted West on Saturday.

"I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

The apology was in response to his previous claim that Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to lock him up.

West posted the message after boasting he had the mojo to beat US presidential contenders Donald Trump and Joe Biden despite the overwhelming odds.

"I will beat Biden off of write-ins," tweeted West about two hours before the Kardashian post. He then followed it up immediately with the all-caps message: "I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS."

While the billionaire has already missed the ballot deadline in several states, he could theoretically be elected president by garnering more write-in votes than his competitors.

In the 2016 election, Democrat candidiate Hillary Clinton received nearly 66 million votes while Trump got nearly three million less.

On July 19, West appeared at an off-the-rails campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina donning a bulletproof vest and a shaved "2020" hairline design, he tearfully riffed on abortion and spouted mistruths about 19th-century abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

"Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people," said West, prompting boos and walkouts.

Three days later, Kardashian publicly addressed the issue.

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions," wrote Kardashian on Instagram.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder."

Latest articles

News

Doggy daycare and feline fun at Shepparton Boarding Kennels and Cattery

When you head away on holiday, your pets often cop a pretty stiff spell. Palmed off to a neighbour with no toys, no owner and no mates — that’s no fun. So, what is the solution? Shepparton Boarding Kennels and Cattery, of course. Cats...

Liam Nash
News

Multi-million-dollar contract for road stabilisation

Greater Shepparton City Council will enter a two-year ‘payment-on-completion’ contract for a new road stabilisation contract. The contract has two extension options, which, if agreed upon, would total a five-year contract estimated to be...

James Bennett
News

Stations team up after theft, fire

The Greater Shepparton community is being called on to support a radiothon held by One FM and Seymour FM. The radio stations are teaming up on Sunday to raise funds for the replacement of Seymour FM’s transmission facility, which was subject...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

World

Ukraine police free hostages from bus

A hostage drama in western Ukraine has ended without casualties after police arrested a gunman who had held 13 people on a bus.

AAP Newswire
World

China succesfully launches probe to Mars

The unmanned probe launched by China is expected to arrive at Mars in February, when it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will respond to mission closure

China’s foreign ministry has described the order to close its consulate in Houston as “tearing down the friendly bridge between the people of China and the US”.

AAP Newswire