Person shot dead in BLM protest in Texas

By AAP Newswire

A march through downtown Louisville, Kentucky - AAP

One person has been killed after several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Protest in downtown Austin, Texas.

Footage posted during a Facebook Live on Saturday showed the moment when several shots rang out as a group of about 100 people marched and chanted "fists up! Fight back!"

Austin's Police and the city's Emergency Medical Services department confirmed on Twitter that one person was killed during the shooting. There were no other deaths or people shot, according to the EMS department.

No other details from police or the EMS were immediately available. Police said they would soon provide a briefing on the killing.

Protests against racism and police brutality were sparked worldwide following the May killing of African-American George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him.

