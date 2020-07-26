US reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases

World

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 4,099,310 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 74,818 cases from its previous daily count, and the number of deaths have risen by 1,145 to 145,013.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, on Friday afternoon versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

