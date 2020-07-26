World

North Korea has suspected COVID-19 case

By AAP Newswire

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - AAP

1 of 1

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened an emergency politburo meeting after a person suspected of having COVID-19 returned from South Korea after illegally crossing the border this month, state media says.

If confirmed, it would be the first case officially acknowledged by North Korean authorities, who have so far said the country has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

According to state news agency KCNA, a person who defected to South Korea three years ago returned across the fortified border that divides the two Koreas with symptoms that suggested COVID-19.

"An emergency event happened in Kaesong City where a runaway who went to the south three years ago, a person who is suspected to have been infected with the vicious virus returned on July 19 after illegally crossing the demarcation line," KCNA said on Sunday.

KCNA did not specifically mention whether the individual had been tested, but said an "uncertain result was made from several medical check-ups of the secretion of that person's upper respiratory organ and blood," prompting officials to quarantine the person and investigate anyone he may have been in contact with.

North Korea has received thousands of coronavirus testing kits from Russia and other countries, and imposed strict border closures. Thousands of people in North Korea were quarantined, but restrictions had recently eased.

Latest articles

World

North Korea has suspected COVID-19 case

North Korea’s state media says the isolated state may have its first case of COVID-19 after a person illegally crossed the border from South Korea.

AAP Newswire
World

UK quarantines travellers from Spain

The UK has suddenly imposed a two week quarantine on all travellers arriving from Spain after a surge of coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
World

French, German coronavirus infections rise

Spanish authorities have warned of a second major coronavirus outbreak as health officials in France and Germany noted that the disease continues to spread.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

Ukraine police free hostages from bus

A hostage drama in western Ukraine has ended without casualties after police arrested a gunman who had held 13 people on a bus.

AAP Newswire
World

China succesfully launches probe to Mars

The unmanned probe launched by China is expected to arrive at Mars in February, when it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.

AAP Newswire