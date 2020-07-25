Staff leave China’s Houston consulate

Staff at China's consulate in Houston, have been packing up belongings watched by jeering protesters amid a sharp deterioration in US-China relations.

In a like for like response, China has ordered the US to close its consulate in Chengdu.

The Trump administration gave China 72 hours, until Friday afternoon, to vacate its consulate in the Texas city -despite Beijing urging it to reconsider.

Shortly after the closure order took effect, a group of men who appeared to be American officials were seen forcing open a back door of the Houston consulate.

According to a witness, consulate staff had exited the building just as the deadline expired.

Senior US officials said on Friday espionage activity by China's diplomatic missions was occurring all over the country, but its activity out of the Houston consulate went well over the line of what was acceptable.

A senior State Department official also linked espionage activity from that consulate to China's pursuit of research into a vaccine for the new coronavirus.

About 100 Chinese activists gathered on Friday, shouting slogans denouncing communism and heckling consulate staff.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated this year to their lowest level in decades, over issues ranging from trade and technology to the coronavirus pandemic, China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its clampdown on Hong Kong.

A spokesman for China's foreign ministry announced Bejing's decision that the US consulate in Chengdu be closed. It also has a 72 hour deadline, until Monday.

The spokesman claimed some personnel there were "conducting activities not in line with their identities" and had interfered in China's affairs and harmed its security interests, but he did not say how. Many of the US staff there have already been evacuated due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a Chinese researcher who took refuge at China's consulate in San Francisco was taken into American custody on Thursday.

A senior US Justice Department official said the researcher, Juan Tang, was part of a network of associates who concealed their military affiliation when applying for visas.