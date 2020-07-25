World

Trump signs orders to cut US drug prices

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump signs executive orders - AAP

US President Donald Trump has signed four executive orders aiming at lowering prices that people pay for prescription drugs as he faces an uphill re-election battle and criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

One order would allow for the legal importation of cheaper prescription drugs from countries like Canada while another would require discounts from drug companies now captured by middlemen to be passed on to patients, Trump said.

Another measure seeks to lower insulin costs while a fourth, which might not need to be implemented if talks with drug companies are successful, would require Medicare to purchase drugs at the same price that other countries pay, Trump said.

Executives of top drug companies have requested a meeting to discuss how they can lower drug prices, the president added.

"We are putting patients over lobbyists, senior citizens before special interests, and we're putting America first," Trump said before signing the documents.

Trump came into office complaining that pharmaceutical companies were "getting away with murder" and promising to bring them under control.

The president had previously asked Congress to rein in drug costs.

