World

Thousands attend prayers at Hagia Sophia

By AAP Newswire

Inside the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia - AAP

Thousands of worshippers have converged on Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for the first Muslim prayers since the museum was reconverted into a mosque by a controversial presidential decree.

Most prominent among the faithful was President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who prayed front and centre inside the nearly 1500-year-old building.

A "dream from his youth" had come true, he said on July 10, after signing the order converting the storied monument, revered by Christians and Muslims, into a mosque.

Removing his face mask and wearing a white prayer cap, he recited from the Koran over a microphone before the prayers started.

He said later that 350,000 people had performed Friday prayers.

The marble floor was covered with a bright turquoise carpet, while white curtains were installed to shroud intricate mosaics of the Virgin Mary, baby Jesus and other Christian symbols at prayer time.

A large brown panel with verses from the Koran sheathed scaffolding set up for ongoing restoration work at the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Outside, a green sign with gold lettering in Turkish, Arabic and English, stated: "The Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque".

The mosque will stay open 24 hours, every day, under the president's orders, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said.

Erdogan - who was accompanied by cabinet members, including his son-in-law, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak - has pledged to keep it open to tourists and welcome those of all faiths.

Entry will now be free.

Hagia Sophia was built by Byzantine emperor Justinian I in 537 as the largest church in Christendom.

It was converted into a mosque following the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople, modern-day Istanbul, in 1453 by Mehmet II, known as the Conqueror.

Its status was changed to a museum through a 1934 decree signed by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the modern Turkish republic.

On July 10, the Council of State, the country's highest administrative court, nullified the decree signed by Ataturk which had ensured Hagia Sophia's museum status for 86 years.

A UNESCO World Heritage site since 1985, Hagia Sophia is visited by millions of tourists every year.

