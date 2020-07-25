World

Greece and Turkey bicker over Hagia Sophia

By AAP Newswire

Hagia Sophia - AAP

1 of 1

Turkey and Greece have criticised each other after the first Muslim prayers were held at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia since its reconversion to a mosque.

The Foreign Ministry in Ankara on Saturday condemned Athens for its "hostility towards Islam and Turkey".

It rebuked Greece's government and parliament for "provoking public opinion," and said the Turkish flag was set ablaze in the city of Thessaloniki, according to ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy.

Already fraught relations between the neighbouring NATO members have deteriorated since Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree reconverting Hagia Sophia, a museum for 86 years, to a Muslim house of worship.

On Friday, as Erdogan attended prayers at the UNESCO World Heritage site, church bells tolled in mourning and flags flew at half-mast across Greece.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said what had transpired was "not a sign of power, but proof of weakness".

The Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque opened for worship "in accordance with the will of the Turkish nation", said Aksoy, adding that it "belongs to Turkey like our other cultural assets".

The Foreign Ministry in Athens said the 21st century's "international community is witnessing with astonishment the rants of religious and nationalist fanaticism in present-day Turkey".

Built by Byzantine emperor Justinian I in 537 as the largest church in Christendom, Hagia Sophia was converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453, and became a museum in 1934.

Ankara and Athens have long been at odds over oil and gas exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean, refugees and Cyprus.

Latest articles

News

Stations team up after theft, fire

The Greater Shepparton community is being called on to support a radiothon held by One FM and Seymour FM. The radio stations are teaming up on Sunday to raise funds for the replacement of Seymour FM’s transmission facility, which was subject...

David Rak
News

Goulburn Valley Mobile Library returns to the road

The Goulburn Valley Libraries’ Mobile Library service is back in action again after being halted in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Michael Von Güttner
News

Bingo and Bluey pop up in Tongala

A TONGALA family has received an overwhelming response from across Victoria after posting its hay bale rendition of the hit ABC series Bluey on social media.

Jared Prestwidge

MOST POPULAR

World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

Ukraine police free hostages from bus

A hostage drama in western Ukraine has ended without casualties after police arrested a gunman who had held 13 people on a bus.

AAP Newswire
World

China succesfully launches probe to Mars

The unmanned probe launched by China is expected to arrive at Mars in February, when it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.

AAP Newswire