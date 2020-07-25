World

Belarus candidate flees abroad before vote

By AAP Newswire

Valery Tsepkalo

An opposition candidate who tried to stand against Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko in next month's presidential election has fled to Russia with his two sons, fearing they could be taken away, his campaign says.

Valery Tsepkalo, the country's former ambassador to the US and later the founder of an office park for technology companies, worried that the authorities had started proceedings to deprive him of his parental rights.

Lukashenko has jailed two of his main election rivals and detained hundreds of protesters in a crackdown on dissent against his 26-year rule.

Tsepkalo's campaign said officials from the prosecutor's office had come to the boys' school asking for written statements that his family were not taking good enough care of the children.

"We were left with no choice," Tsepkalo's wife Veronika, who stayed behind to campaign against Lukashenko, told a crowd of hundreds of people at a rally.

"I was called by concerned people and they said: 'We do not want to sign these papers, but they force us (to sign), they collect something bad against you and the next step is to deprive you of parental rights, that you are a bad mother, do not take care of the children'."

Tsepkalo's move abroad comes days after another opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, moved her two children to an undisclosed location in the European Union.

She received anonymous threats of her children being taken away.

Veronika has joined forces with Tikhanouskaya and a third woman representing another candidate, now in prison, to campaign jointly against Lukashenko.

The presidential election will take place on August 9.

