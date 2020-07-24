World

Watchdog to probe use of force in Portland

By AAP Newswire

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wades through the large crowd - AAP

1 of 1

The US Justice Department will investigate the use of force by federal agents against protesters in Portland, Oregon, following another night of unrest in which the city's mayor was tear-gassed.

The investigations, which follow an uproar over the deployment of federal border patrol officers to Portland against the wishes of local officials, come as the Trump administration says it is sending a similar contingent to Seattle.

Justice Department inspector-general Michael Horowitz says his office will investigate allegations federal agents used excessive force against peaceful protesters in Portland and a separate review of actions taken against protesters in Washington, DC's Lafayette Square near the White House on June 1.

Democratic lawmakers have asked for such an investigation over concerns Attorney-General William Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf were using federal agents to "suppress First Amendment-protected activities".

The White House did not immediately comment on Thursday's announcement.

The Federal Protective Service said agents from the US Customs and Border Patrol would be on stand-by in Seattle to protect federal property if needed.

Seattle police on July 1 dismantled an "autonomous zone" that protesters maintained for weeks around a city police station during protests against racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

President Donald Trump criticised Democratic officials in Seattle and Washington State for failing to clear the area earlier.

The deployment of federal agents in Portland last week is a flashpoint in what demonstrators and local officials see as a political ploy by Trump to drum up a "law and order" campaign as he faces an uphill re-election battle.

Late on Thursday, a federal judge in Oregon issued a temporary restraining order barring the agents from arresting or using force against journalists and legal observers.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was stung by tear gas early on Thursday morning after joining demonstrators.

Security forces have frequently tear-gassed and clubbed demonstrators and Wheeler, visiting the protest site outside the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, urged that federal agents be withdrawn from the city.

Latest articles

News

Goulburn Valley Mobile Library returns to the road

The Goulburn Valley Libraries’ Mobile Library service is back in action again after being halted in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Michael Von Güttner
News

Bingo and Bluey pop up in Tongala

A TONGALA family has received an overwhelming response from across Victoria after posting its hay bale rendition of the hit ABC series Bluey on social media.

Jared Prestwidge
News

We Go Together: Connect GV’s Dean and Dallas make a strong team

Shepparton’s Dean Pritchett met supported employee Dallas McGraw three years ago when he joined Connect GV as a supported employment officer. A wiz on the whipper snipper, Dallas has quickly cemented himself of one of Dean’s star employees &mdash...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

Princess Beatrice weds in front of Queen

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family.

AAP Newswire
World

Ukraine police free hostages from bus

A hostage drama in western Ukraine has ended without casualties after police arrested a gunman who had held 13 people on a bus.

AAP Newswire