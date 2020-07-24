Critic of China’s leader expelled, charged

5370537724001

The former chairman of a state-owned real estate company who publicly criticised President Xi Jinping's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and will be prosecuted on corruption charges.

Ren Zhiqiang, who became known for speaking up about censorship and other sensitive topics, disappeared from public view in March after publishing an essay that accused Xi of mishandling the outbreak that began in Wuhan in December.