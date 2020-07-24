World

Critic of China’s leader expelled, charged

By AAP Newswire

Chinese real estate mogul and Xi critic, Ren Zhiqiang - AAP

1 of 1

The former chairman of a state-owned real estate company who publicly criticised President Xi Jinping's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and will be prosecuted on corruption charges.

Ren Zhiqiang, who became known for speaking up about censorship and other sensitive topics, disappeared from public view in March after publishing an essay that accused Xi of mishandling the outbreak that began in Wuhan in December.

Ren, 69, is accused of corruption, embezzlement, taking bribes and abusing his position at a state-owned company, the Discipline Inspection Commission of Xicheng District in Beijing said on its website.

The former chairman and deputy party secretary of Huayuan Group was expelled from the ruling party and his case was turned over to prosecutors, the agency said. It gave no details of the offences.

Xi, who became ruling party leader in 2012, has suppressed criticism, tightened censorship and cracked down on unofficial organisations. Dozens of journalists, labour and human rights activists and others have been imprisoned.

Criticism of the party's response to the coronavirus focused on its early efforts to conceal information and on propaganda portraying Xi and other leaders as rescuing China from the disease.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Caulfield races preview

Here at Payney’s Punt, we have never been quite good at the much-loved board game Monopoly. But we may as well be titled kings of the game after our brilliant (or sheer luck) use of the ‘get out of jail free card’ in the last at...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Outside The Box: Weirdest sporting mascots

Sometimes when you reflect on certain parts of sporting culture, you’re left with one overwhelming thought — “why is this a thing?”. My favourite example of this is the idea of mascots; why do most sporting organisations get an...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

No has-Benn, Cobram-Yarroweyah United’s appoints new coach

International experience and genuine wicket-taking ability are two assets Cobram-Yarroweyah United can expect to get out of newly appointed captain-coach Liam Benn. Joining United last season from Nuneaton in England, Benn started life in the Murray...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

Princess Beatrice weds in front of Queen

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family.

AAP Newswire
World

Ukraine police free hostages from bus

A hostage drama in western Ukraine has ended without casualties after police arrested a gunman who had held 13 people on a bus.

AAP Newswire