New extension for NZ terror report

The Royal Commission investigating the Christchurch Mosque terror attacks has been granted a further extension on its work.

The Commission, originally due for completion last December, will now report by November 26.

Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin said the delay was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Royal Commission assures me that the extension is needed to deliver a complete and authoritative report," she said.

"I am conscious that this further delay in the reporting date may disappoint some people from New Zealand's Muslim communities.

"However, I also acknowledge that an extension is necessary so that the Royal Commission can ensure the integrity of its final report."

In March this year, Australian man Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty to the attacks and was convicted on 51 counts of murder and one count of terrorism.

The delay means the report will come after Tarrant's sentencing, which will take place next month at the High Court in Christchurch.

It also pushes the report beyond the September 19 election, meaning any adverse findings against authorities won't become election issues.

The Commission will make findings on what government agencies knew about the attacker prior to the shootings, and what they did.