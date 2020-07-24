World

New extension for NZ terror report

By AAP Newswire

Relatives of the Christchurch victims being consoled. - AAP

1 of 1

The Royal Commission investigating the Christchurch Mosque terror attacks has been granted a further extension on its work.

The Commission, originally due for completion last December, will now report by November 26.

Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin said the delay was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Royal Commission assures me that the extension is needed to deliver a complete and authoritative report," she said.

"I am conscious that this further delay in the reporting date may disappoint some people from New Zealand's Muslim communities.

"However, I also acknowledge that an extension is necessary so that the Royal Commission can ensure the integrity of its final report."

In March this year, Australian man Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty to the attacks and was convicted on 51 counts of murder and one count of terrorism.

The delay means the report will come after Tarrant's sentencing, which will take place next month at the High Court in Christchurch.

It also pushes the report beyond the September 19 election, meaning any adverse findings against authorities won't become election issues.

The Commission will make findings on what government agencies knew about the attacker prior to the shootings, and what they did.

Latest articles

National

Returning SA virus case prompts review

A new case of COVID-19 in South Australia has prompted a review of the number of essential workers allowed to travel to and from Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus drives net debt to a record $677.1b

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has revealed net debt will hit a record $677.1 billion at the end of 2020/21, more than a third of the economy’s size.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic clarifies rules on maternity visits

The Victorian government now says there is no limit on how long partners can remain with new mothers after they give birth.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

Princess Beatrice weds in front of Queen

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family.

AAP Newswire
World

Ukraine police free hostages from bus

A hostage drama in western Ukraine has ended without casualties after police arrested a gunman who had held 13 people on a bus.

AAP Newswire