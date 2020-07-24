World

Pompeo echoes Nixon’s ‘Frankenstein’ China

By AAP Newswire

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Nixon Library - AAP

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has taken fresh aim at China, saying the United States and its allies must be more assertive in pressing the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways.

In a speech at Richard Nixon's birthplace in Yorba Linda, California, Pompeo said the former US leader's worry that he had created a "Frankenstein" in opening the world to China's Communist Party in the 1970s had been prophetic.

Nixon, president from 1969-74, opened the way for the establishment of US diplomatic relations with Communist China in 1979 through a series of contacts, including a visit to Beijing in 1972.

In a major speech delivered in the wake of Washington's order to close China's Houston consulate, Pompeo repeated US charges about China's unfair trade practices, human rights abuses and efforts to infiltrate American society.

Pompeo said China's military had became "stronger and more menacing" and the approach to China should be "distrust and verify," adapting former President Ronald Reagan's "trust but verify" mantra about the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

"The kind of engagement we have been pursuing has not brought the kind of change inside of China that President Nixon hoped to induce," Pompeo said.

"The truth is that our policies - and those of other free nations - resurrected China's failing economy, only to see Beijing bite the international hands that were feeding it," he said.

"We, the freedom-moving nations of the world must induce China to change ... in more creative and assertive ways, because Beijing's actions threaten our people and our prosperity," Pompeo said.

