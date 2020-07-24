Pompeo echoes Nixon’s ‘Frankenstein’ China

5370537724001

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has taken fresh aim at China, saying the United States and its allies must be more assertive in pressing the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways.

In a speech at Richard Nixon's birthplace in Yorba Linda, California, Pompeo said the former US leader's worry that he had created a "Frankenstein" in opening the world to China's Communist Party in the 1970s had been prophetic.