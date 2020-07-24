World

US virus cases soar past 4-million mark

By AAP Newswire

COVID-19 sign at a US university - AAP

1 of 1

The United States has surpassed 4 million confirmed coronavirus cases, reflecting a recent surge in infections and signalling that the country is far from containing the outbreak.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the US has recorded far more cases and deaths than any other country, with more than 143,800 fatalities due to COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week said the actual number of infections is likely two to 13 times higher than the reported figure.

Caseloads are rising in southern and western states, including Florida, Texas and California, which on Wednesday reported a record number of new daily infections and overtook New York as the state with the most confirmed cases.

The numbers of daily hospitalisations and deaths, which experts say lag behind the trend in cases, have also been increasing.

Between 60,000 to 77,000 new cases have been recorded daily in the past two weeks across the country.

More than 1000 deaths were reported on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

President Donald Trump, who has come under fire for downplaying the crisis and faces sinking poll numbers over his response, conceded earlier this week that the US outbreak would "get worse before it gets better".

Latest articles

Rugby

Maguire hails Tigers effort against Eels

Michael Chee Kam was sent to hospital, while Adam Doueihi also failed to finish after they both suffered concussions in the Tigers’ NRL loss to Parramatta.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL turnaround key for tired Eels: Arthur

Parramatta will enjoy the benefits of a rare 10-day turnaround after holding off a stubborn Wests Tigers to win 26-16 on Friday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Cowboys play it safe with injured McLean

North Queensland have given Jordan McLean an extra week to recover from a calf injury in a bid to avoid any repeat issues for the star NRL front-rower.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

Princess Beatrice weds in front of Queen

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family.

AAP Newswire
World

Ukraine police free hostages from bus

A hostage drama in western Ukraine has ended without casualties after police arrested a gunman who had held 13 people on a bus.

AAP Newswire