Sir Elton denies ex-wife privacy breach

By AAP Newswire

Elton John with his bride Renate Blauel in Sydney in 1984 - AAP

Sir Elton John has denied claims passages of his bestselling memoir breached an agreement with his ex-wife not to talk about their marriage, court documents in a 3-million-pound ($A5.3 million) privacy case against the singer show.

Renate Blauel is suing the 73-year-old for allegedly breaching an agreement the pair signed after their divorce in 1988 following a four-year marriage.

In papers filed to the High Court seen by the PA news agency, the pair signed a contract which included a clause preventing either of them from discussing their marriage or the reasons for their separation.

Blauel is now suing Sir Elton over "repeated and flagrant" breaches of the agreement in his 2019 memoir Me and in the biopic Rocketman, also released in 2019.

An Instagram caption posted in September 2017 by the singer which referred to their wedding in Australia is also being referenced in the case.

The two married in Sydney in 1984.

In the documents, Blauel's legal team said she tried to "shed her identity" by taking steps to conceal her life from the public including changing her name and appearance.

Her claim reads: "As a result of the above breaches, (her) right to privacy and autonomy have been shattered.

"She, and the marriage, have become the subject of widespread press scrutiny and discussion."

Blauel has asked for an injunction to prevent future public disclosures as well as damages and costs said to be about 3 million pounds.

In papers filed in his defence, the singer's legal team denied breaching the agreement, arguing that the details in the book, film and Instagram post are public knowledge and that the contract "applies only to private and confidential matters".

