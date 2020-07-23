Morrison and Macron discuss coronavirus

5370537724001

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has discussed the COVID-19 pandemic situation during a phone briefing with Emmanuel Macron, the French president's office says, as leaders around the world prepare for a possible new wave of the virus.

"The President of the Republic and the Prime Minister of Australia shared their analyses on the evolution of the COVID-19 epidemic in the world and on measures being taken to prevent its resurgence," a statement from the French presidency said on Thursday.