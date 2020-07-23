World

Court convicts 93-year-old of Nazi crimes

By AAP Newswire

Bruno D. arrives at the Hamburg court - AAP

1 of 1

A German court has convicted a 93-year old German man of helping to murder 5232 prisoners, many Jewish, at a Nazi concentration camp in World War Two and handed him a suspended two-year sentence in one of the last cases against Nazi-era crimes.

Bruno D., who had been an SS guard in the Stutthof concentration camp near Gdansk in what is today Poland, was guilty of being involved in killings between August 1944 and April 1945, the Hamburg court said on Thursday.

He had acknowledged his presence at the camp but argued that did not amount to guilt.

About 65,000 people, including many Jews, were murdered or died at Stutthof, according to the museum's website. Prosecutors have argued that many were shot in the back of the head or gassed with the lethal Zyklon B gas.

As he was only 17 or 18 years old at the time of the crimes, he was subject to youth sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors had called for a three-year prison sentence.

In his final testimony to the court earlier this week, Bruno D. apologised for the suffering victims went through but stopped short of taking responsibility, German media reported.

"I would like to apologise to all the people who have gone through this hell of insanity and to their relatives and survivors," he told the court this week, broadcaster NDR and many other media outlets reported.

The defendant's frail health has meant that court sessions were limited to two to three hours per day.

Although the number of suspects is dwindling due to old age, prosecutors are still trying to bring individuals to justice.

A landmark conviction in 2011 opened the way to more prosecutions as it was the first time that working in a camp was sufficient grounds for culpability, with no proof of a specific crime.

Latest articles

News

Yarrawonga Health Antenatal Clinics now open

Last week Yarrawonga Health celebrated the first week of their inaugural weekly maternity antenatal clinics with enthusiastic local obstetricians and midwives who are pleased to be able to provide women first maternity care for our community...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Testing in Mulwala this Saturday

The Murrumbidgee Mobile Testing Clinic will be in Mulwala again on Saturday, July 25 from 10am to 1pm at Owen Bridges Reserve as part of its COVID-A9 border towns program. Anyone who is feeling unwell is strongly encouraged to go along and be...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Community generosity

The passage of vehicles travelling into NSW at the Yarrawonga Mulwala Traffic Bridge, at the ClubMulwala road entrance, has been smooth and the local residents have been so wonderful according to the officer-in-charge. “People have made us feel so...

Yarrawonga Chronicle

MOST POPULAR

World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

Princess Beatrice weds in front of Queen

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family.

AAP Newswire
World

Ukraine police free hostages from bus

A hostage drama in western Ukraine has ended without casualties after police arrested a gunman who had held 13 people on a bus.

AAP Newswire