World

US House votes to banish statues

By AAP Newswire

A bust of US Chief Justice Roger Taney in the US Capitol building. - AAP

1 of 1

The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly to remove statues from the Capitol building honouring those who upheld slavery or joined the Confederacy.

The Capitol houses statues selected by all 50 states.

The statues and busts include one honouring former US Chief Justice Roger Taney, who authored a key decision supporting slavery.

Democrats have also pointed to a statue of John C. Breckinridge, a former vice president and senator who was expelled from the body after joining the Confederate army.

Democratic Representative Barbara Lee called the statues "painful symbols of bigotry and racism."

She said they did "nothing more than keep white supremacy front-and-centre in one of the most influential buildings in the world."

The bill passed by a vote of 305-113, with Republicans deeply divided. The bill must also be approved by the Republican-controlled Senate and signed by President Donald Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, has not indicated whether he would bring the bill to a vote.

The US in recent months has seen a wave of protests against racism and the use of violence by police against Black Americans, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

But they have evolved into a wide-ranging rethinking of measures that honour Americans who supported slavery.

Trump has lashed out at the idea of removing statues, accusing Democrats of wanting to erase the nation's history.

He has threatened to veto a House-passed $US740 billion bill setting policy for the Pentagon because it contains language that would require the military to remove the names of former Confederate leaders from its bases.

Taney wrote the majority opinion in the 1857 "Dred Scott" case, ruling that Black Americans could not be considered citizens and that Congress could not prohibit slavery. It later was overturned by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which was adopted in 1868.

Latest articles

Sport

NAB League set for August 22 start

The region’s best young footballers look set to get their chance to show their potential to play AFL when the NAB League returns next month. The AFL informed clubs on Tuesday the talent pathway competition’s country teams would begin playing on...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Photos | Social bowls at Shepparton Park

Shepparton Park Bowls Club has had strong numbers of participants continue to compete at its midweek social bowls events. Social bowls is held on Tuesday for women and Thursday for men and is restricted to members at this stage due to the...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Picola District league prepares for NSW-based junior competition

After months of hard work behind the scenes, the Picola District Football Netball League junior competition is ready to start. Based in New South Wales and involving five member clubs, the junior football and netball season is slated to begin this...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire