Air strikes in Afghanistan kill 45

By AAP Newswire

Afghans who were injured in air strikes

Air strikes in eastern Afghanistan have killed 45 people, including civilians and members of the Taliban, local officials say.

Adraskan district governor Ali Ahmad Faqir Yar says at least eight civilians are among the dead.

"Forty-five people had been killed so far in air strikes by security forces in the Kham Ziarat area. Taliban were among those killed," he said on Wednesday.

It was unclear how many of the remaining 37 were civilians and how many were members of the Taliban.

Guzara district local official Habib Amini confirmed the incident and the death toll of 45, saying more were injured.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan said they had not taken part in Wednesday's air strikes.

The US is winding back troop numbers under an agreement with the Taliban struck in February, which was meant to pave the way for formal peace talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government.

However, disagreement over the release of prisoners demanded by the Taliban and rising violence around the country have hampered progress, and talks have yet to start.

Taliban spokesman Qari Muhammad Yousuf Ahmadi said in a statement that two air strikes in the Herat province had killed eight civilians and wounded 12.

Two local officials confirmed there had been two rounds of air strikes.

