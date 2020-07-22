World

UK ends immunity for families of US envoys

By AAP Newswire

Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles and her husband Bruce Charles - AAP

1 of 1

Britain has agreed with the United States to remove an "anomaly" which allowed the wife of a US official to claim diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution after she was involved in a road accident in which 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn was killed.

The crash last August has caused friction between London and Washington after Britain criticised the US for refusing to extradite Anne Sacoolas.

Now the loophole that allowed Sacoolas to claim immunity has been closed.

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab says that under new arrangements, the criminal prosecution of family members of American staff working at the Croughton Annex military base in central England would be permitted.

"It's important that we have now agreed with the US new arrangements that have closed the anomaly that led to the denial of justice in the heart-breaking case of Harry Dunn," Raab said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dunn's family have said Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash, near the air force base in Northamptonshire which is used by the US military.

Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the accident. Her lawyer has said that she will not return voluntarily to potentially face jail for "a terrible but unintentional accident".

Latest articles

Other sport

CA not fussed on when T20 WC takes place

Cricket Australia remain bullish on eventually hosting a successful Twenty20 World Cup despite the inevitable postponement of this year’s tournament.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Meg Lanning returns to Melbourne Stars

WBBL franchise Melbourne Stars have announced the return of inaugural skipper Meg Lanning, arguably the world’s best batter.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Archer given all-clear for Test return

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has rejoined the England squad and is in contention for selection for the third Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire