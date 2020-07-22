World

Undetected Korean cases very high: study

By AAP Newswire

A file image of medical workers at a hospital in Daegu - AAP

1 of 1

A small South Korean survey of people with no history of COVID-19, but living in a city with the most cases, has shown that roughly one in 13 had antibodies to the novel coronavirus, indicating the virus may have spread more widely than thought.

The study says based on the survey, roughly 185,290 people could have contracted the virus in Daegu city, which is the country's fourth-largest city with a population of 2.5 million.

"It was estimated that the number of undiagnosed missing cases may be 27-fold higher than the number of confirmed cases based on PCR testing in Daegu," the study said.

Daegu city recorded 6886 coronavirus cases alone as of June 6, said the study published online in the Journal of Korean Medical Science on July 16, but announced by the journal on Tuesday night, according to local media.

The study done between May 25 and June 5 followed 198 people in Daegu city who had never been tested for COVID-19 and found 15 of them, or 7.6 per cent, had antibodies.

That is a much higher infection rate than that found in a survey of more than 3000 people in South Korea that excluded Daegu, in which only one person showed neutralising antibodies to the novel coronavirus earlier this month.

Health authorities urged caution over the study, considering the small specimen size and a use of rapid antibody test kits with 92 per cent specificity.

"We do estimate there are more infections than the confirmed patients in Daegu. We are in talks with the city to conduct antibody tests for some 3300 people to estimate the size," Jeong Eun-kyeong, Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) director, told a briefing on Wednesday.

South Korea, an early success story in containing the virus among its 51 million population after a severe outbreak in Daegu in March, has reported 13,879 cases and 297 deaths. The country is now battling small but persistent clusters of infections with 63 new cases reported on Tuesday.

Latest articles

World

Undetected Korean cases very high: study

A study using a small sample says the undiagnosed number of virus infections in South Korea’s coronavirus epicentre, Daegu, could be as much as 27 times higher.

AAP Newswire
World

Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million

Global coronavirus cases now exceed 15 million, with 616,000 deaths, as countries are torn between reopening economies and shielding citizens from the illness.

AAP Newswire
World

Twitter cracks down on conspiracists QAnon

Twitter is cracking down on accounts and content linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which is popular with US President Donald Trump and his supporters.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire