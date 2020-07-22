World

China warns US over sanctions on companies

By AAP Newswire

OFILMThe factory in Nanchang in eastern China's Jiangxi province - AAP

1 of 1

China says it would take unspecified "necessary measures" after the US government imposed trade sanctions on 11 companies it says are implicated in human rights abuses in China's Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang.

The sanctions add to US pressure on Beijing over Xinjiang, where the ruling Communist Party is accused of mass detentions, forced labour, forced birth control and other abuses against Muslim minorities.

Xinjiang is among a series of conflicts including human rights, trade and technology that have caused US-Chinese relations to plunge to their lowest level in decades.

The Trump administration also has imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials over the accusations. Beijing responded by announcing unspecified penalties on four US senators who are critics of its human rights record.

Three of the companies cited on Monday were identified by investigations by The Associated Press in 2018 and 2020 as being implicated in forced labour.

One company, Nanchang O-Film Tech, supplies screens and lenses to Apple, Samsung and other technology companies. AP reporters found employees from Xinjiang at its factory in the southern city of Nanchang weren't allowed out unaccompanied and were required to attend political classes.

US customs authorities seized a shipment from the second company, Hetian Haolin Hair Accessories, on suspicion it was made by forced labour.

People who worked for the third, Hetian Taida, which produces sportswear sold to US universities and sports teams, told AP detainees were compelled to work there.

The Department of Commerce said the addition of the 11 companies to its Entity List will limit their access to US goods and technology. It gave no details of what goods might be affected.

The Chinese foreign ministry rejected the sanctions as interference in its affairs and an attempt by Washington to hurt Chinese companies.

"What the United States is concerned about is not the human rights issues at all, but to suppress Chinese companies, undermine the stability of Xinjiang, and smear China's Xinjiang policies," said spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

"We urge the United States to correct its mistakes, revoke relevant decisions and stop interfering in China's internal affairs."

Wang said Beijing will "take all necessary measures" to protect Chinese businesses, but gave no indication of possible retaliation.

China has detained an estimated one million or more members of the Uighur and other Muslim ethnic minority groups in internment camps.

The government describes them as vocational training facilities aimed at countering Muslim radicalism and separatist tendencies. It says those facilities have since been closed, a claim that is impossible to confirm given the restrictions on visits and reporting about the region.

Veterans of the camps and family members say those held are forced, often with the threat of violence, to denounce their religion, culture and language and swear loyalty to Communist Party leader and head of state Xi Jinping.

Latest articles

World

Undetected Korean cases very high: study

A study using a small sample says the undiagnosed number of virus infections in South Korea’s coronavirus epicentre, Daegu, could be as much as 27 times higher.

AAP Newswire
World

Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million

Global coronavirus cases now exceed 15 million, with 616,000 deaths, as countries are torn between reopening economies and shielding citizens from the illness.

AAP Newswire
World

Twitter cracks down on conspiracists QAnon

Twitter is cracking down on accounts and content linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which is popular with US President Donald Trump and his supporters.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire