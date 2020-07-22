World

China says told to shut Houston consulate

By AAP Newswire

A stock image of the Chinese and American flags - AAP

1 of 1

China says the US has ordered it to close its Houston consulate in what it calls a provocation that violates international law.

There was no immediate confirmation or explanation from the US side.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that the US had abruptly demanded the previous day that the consulate cease all operations.

He said China strongly condemns "such an outrageous and unjustified move that will sabotage China-US relations".

Media reports in Houston said authorities had responded to reports of a fire at the consulate.

Witnesses said people were burning paper in what appeared to be rubbish cans, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing police.

