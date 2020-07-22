Trump urges Americans to wear masks

World
Trump urges Americans to wear masksBy AAP Newswire
President Donald Trump, in a shift in rhetoric on facial coverings, has encouraged Americans to wear a mask if they cannot maintain social distance from people around them in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
In his first briefing focused on the pandemic in months, Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that the virus will probably get worse before it gets better.
He also called on younger Americans to avoid packed bars and other crowded indoor gatherings.
Trump has been reluctant to wear a mask himself in public but on Monday said he carried one and would wear it gladly..