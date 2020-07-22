World

Trump urges Americans to wear masks

By AAP Newswire

President Donald Trump has urged Americans to wear masks. - AAP

1 of 1

President Donald Trump, in a shift in rhetoric on facial coverings, has encouraged Americans to wear a mask if they cannot maintain social distance from people around them in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In his first briefing focused on the pandemic in months, Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that the virus will probably get worse before it gets better.

He also called on younger Americans to avoid packed bars and other crowded indoor gatherings.

Trump has been reluctant to wear a mask himself in public but on Monday said he carried one and would wear it gladly..

Latest articles

Sport

SDJFL | under-14s round one

Shepparton Swans Red under-14s began its football season in the most memorable fashion, winning by a solitary point in a classic clash months in the making. In a Shepparton District Junior Football League ripper, the Swans held off a fast-finishing...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

SDJFL | Youth Girls round one

Shepparton Swans made a flying start to the Shepparton District Junior Football League Youth Girls season with a big win against Mooroopna on Sunday. The Swans were dominant throughout the game, kicking 17 of the contest’s 18 goals in a 114-point...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Milestone moment for Goulburn Valley football

Receiving praise throughout his cameo from commentators Adam Peacock and Mark Bosnich, the Shepparton forward’s electrifying performance gained an instant reaction from sports opinion website The Roar, with an article published on Monday titled...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire