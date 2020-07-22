World

Trump shifts rhetoric, urges use of masks

By AAP Newswire

President Donald Trump has urged Americans to wear masks. - AAP

1 of 1

President Donald Trump, in a shift in rhetoric, has encouraged Americans to wear a mask if they cannot maintain social distance from people around them in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In his first briefing in months focused on the pandemic, Trump told reporters at the White House that the virus would probably get worse before it gets better, in one of his first recent acknowledgements of how bad the problem has become.

Trump, who downplayed the virus in its early stages and has been focused on reopening the economy in recent months despite an increase in cases, has been reluctant to wear a mask himself in public.

He wore one for the first time in public during a recent visit to a military hospital but has otherwise avoided putting one on in front of the press.

Mask-wearing has become a partisan issue, with some Trump supporters saying being required to wear one infringes on their liberties.

As coronavirus cases skyrocket across the country, including in politically important states such as Florida, Texas and Arizona, the president is shifting his tone to try to get the number of cases under control as he fights for re-election against Democrat Joe Biden, who leads in opinion polls ahead of the November 3 election.

"We're asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask, get a mask. Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact, they'll have an effect and we need everything we can get," Trump said.

Trump said he was getting used to masks and would wear one himself in groups or when on an elevator.

"I will use it, gladly," he said. "Anything that potentially can help ... is a good thing."

The president also urged young Americans to avoid crowded bars where the virus could spread.

Trump's latest briefing comes amid tension within his senior staff about the best way to discuss the virus with the American public and frustration among doctors on the task force that their advice is not being heeded.

The reopening has gone too quickly in some states, leading to spikes in cases and an ever-increasing number of deaths. Following Trump's initial lead, some Republican governors have resisted rules requiring their populations wear masks.

Trump again argued the virus would disappear at some point but most of his comments were largely a sober recognition of how bad the problem has become.

"We're ... asking Americans to use masks, socially distance and employ vigorous hygiene - wash your hands every chance you get while sheltering high-risk populations. We are imploring young Americans to avoid packed bars and other crowded indoor gatherings. Be safe, and be smart," he said.

Trump sought to leave some optimism about treatments.

"I think you're going to see something over the next fairly short period of time - maybe very short period of time - having to do with therapeutics and vaccines that are very good," he said.

Latest articles

News

Tatura photographer captures amazing photos of insects

These impressive close-ups of creepy crawlies aren’t computer generated, nor were they taken by a professional. These spine-tingling photos of jumping spiders and bees were taken by hobby photographer Matthew McDonald in his Tatura garden over the...

Madi Chwasta
News

Tatura man granted bail despite drug trafficking allegations

A Tatura man has been given another chance at freedom after being bailed on Tuesday, with a magistrate warning him it would be his final chance. Gurhan Baser, 26, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court after being arrested on Monday for allegedly...

Shepparton News
News

Coronavirus cancels Tatura mum’s plans to spend Mother’s Day with daughter in Peru

The month of May is wiped clean in Jeanette Moorhouse’s mobile phone save for one, lone booking on May 21. It’s the date the Tatura local was set to fly home after visiting her daughter Rachel in Lima, Peru. They were going to spend Mother’s Day...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire