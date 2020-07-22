Gunman detained after siege on Ukraine bus

An armed man who held 10 people hostage on a bus for more than 12 hours has been captured by police.

Police initially said there were 20 people on the bus, but Ukraine's Security Service said later in the day that the assailant was holding about 10 hostages.

Earlier, following talks with the first deputy chief of national police, Yevhen Koval, the man released three of the hostages, including a pregnant woman.

Koval also delivered water to the hostages.

Police sealed off the centre of Lutsk, a city 400km west of the capital Kiev.

The assailant had been armed and carrying explosives, police said.

At one point, he threw explosives out of a bus window, but no one was hurt. He also fired several shots at a police drone.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier said negotiations with the man were under way.

The man called the police himself at 9.25am local time on Tuesday after taking control of the bus and introduced himself as Maksim Plokhoy, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Facebook.

In a Telegram account reportedly belonging to him, Plokhoy said "the state has always been and always is the first terrorist" and demanded that top Ukrainian officials release statements on their social media pages calling themselves terrorists.

According to Gerashchenko, police have identified the man as Maksim Krivosh, a 44-year-old Ukrainian born in Russia.

Krivosh had allegedly been convicted twice on a wide range of charges - robbery, fraud, illegal arms handling - and spent a total of 10 years behind bars.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov travelled to Lutsk to supervise operations.

Ukrainian media reported that gunshots were regularly heard at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

According to reports, Krivosh tried to reach out to journalists through hostages and their phones, demanding that they spread the word about his demands and get more reporters to arrive at the scene.

Zelenskiy said earlier on Tuesday he was personally monitoring the situation.