World

Gunman detained after siege on Ukraine bus

By AAP Newswire

The bus where hostages are being held - AAP

1 of 1

An armed man who held 10 people hostage on a bus for more than 12 hours has been captured by police.

Police initially said there were 20 people on the bus, but Ukraine's Security Service said later in the day that the assailant was holding about 10 hostages.

Earlier, following talks with the first deputy chief of national police, Yevhen Koval, the man released three of the hostages, including a pregnant woman.

Koval also delivered water to the hostages.

Police sealed off the centre of Lutsk, a city 400km west of the capital Kiev.

The assailant had been armed and carrying explosives, police said.

At one point, he threw explosives out of a bus window, but no one was hurt. He also fired several shots at a police drone.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier said negotiations with the man were under way.

The man called the police himself at 9.25am local time on Tuesday after taking control of the bus and introduced himself as Maksim Plokhoy, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Facebook.

In a Telegram account reportedly belonging to him, Plokhoy said "the state has always been and always is the first terrorist" and demanded that top Ukrainian officials release statements on their social media pages calling themselves terrorists.

According to Gerashchenko, police have identified the man as Maksim Krivosh, a 44-year-old Ukrainian born in Russia.

Krivosh had allegedly been convicted twice on a wide range of charges - robbery, fraud, illegal arms handling - and spent a total of 10 years behind bars.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov travelled to Lutsk to supervise operations.

Ukrainian media reported that gunshots were regularly heard at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

According to reports, Krivosh tried to reach out to journalists through hostages and their phones, demanding that they spread the word about his demands and get more reporters to arrive at the scene.

Zelenskiy said earlier on Tuesday he was personally monitoring the situation.

Latest articles

National

Virus calls time on community sports clubs

Australia risks losing thousands of its community sporting groups in the coming months as funding, player numbers and volunteers dry up amid the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Question marks over future JobSeeker rate

Unemployed Australians should be given clarity on the future rate of the welfare benefit, Labor says, as the government tweaks its coronavirus supports.

AAP Newswire
National

Prisons locked down as Vic cases stay high

Multiple prisons across Victoria have been locked down due to COVID-19, as a major retailer closes for deep cleaning and aged care cases continue to rise.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire